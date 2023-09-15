BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) –Midwest Access is LIVE in Byron Friday as Midwest Tailgate visits Byron High School, where the Bears will take on Winona.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Here is the recipe Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill shared in the broadcast:

Pulled pork pancakes with maple BBQ with sweet potato steak fries Serves 4 Smoked Maple Pork 3# pork shoulder, butt, or picnic 1 cup maple syrup ¼ cup ribriffic seasoning Smoked at 250 for about 90 minutes per pound internal temp of 200. Or crock pot for 8-10 on low (add a tbs of Liquid smoke, shot of whiskey and cup of water to bottom of Crock pot) Cook and pull, cool and store in container until ready to sue Pancake batter 2 cups flour 1 tbs baking powder. 1 tbs baking soda 1.5 cup milk 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp salt 2 eggs ¼ stick butter melted Combine all ingredients and mix refrigerate until needed. Equipment: o Pit boss flatgrill & smoker (pellet grill) o Spatula o Sharp knife o Cutting board o Pancake dropper Procedure: Preheat grill to medium high heat. Spray with pan spray Drop strip of pancake batter and put pork on top Cook for about a minute then top with more pancake batter and flip Sweet Potato Fries Peel and cut potato longways in half then cut each half into 5 equal strips Arrange on flatgrill with a little spray of oil cook for about 3 minutes on each side until tender Toss with salt and pepper and Avocado Dippin Sauce • 1 avocado skin and seeded and smashed. • ⅓ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt • 1 tsp garlic granulated. • 1 lime juiced. • 2 tablespoons cilantro paste • 2 tablespoons water • ½ teaspoon salt • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Mix all ingredients well place in bowl for serving

Midwest Tailgate will be at these locations for the weeks ahead during the football season:

September 21 - Triton High School for Chatfield @ Triton

September 29 - Mayo High School for Lakeville South @ Mayo

October 6 - Century High School for John Marshall @ Century

October 13 - Albert Lea High School for Waseca @ Albert Lea

October 18 - Mason City High School for Western Dubuque @ Mason City

