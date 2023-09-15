Meatpacking workers reject “final” Hormel offer

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 Union have voted to reject what Hormel has said is its “final” offer to the workers.

The vote was an overwhelming “no,” according to the union.

The votes took place at the UFCW union hall in Austin Wednesday and Thursday.

UFCW members throughout the country are currently negotiating contracts with employers, including Hormel.

In a statement, the bargaining committee of UFCW Local 663 (which unanimously recommended a “no” vote on this latest proposal), said, “This week our coworkers voted overwhelmingly to reject Hormel’s final offer to us. It’s simply not good enough. We stand united and are willing to fight for more for our families and our community. Hormel’s record profits are just wages not shared fairly with the rest of us. The reality is that we keep Hormel running. We demand that Hormel does better and comes to the table for a fair agreement quickly.”

The Hormel plant in Austin employs more than 1700 UFCW Local 663 members.

Workers also marched throughout Austin on Labor Day to demand what they call a fair contract.

