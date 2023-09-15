Isolated showers today; Beautiful weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful week so far and are looking ahead to rain chances Friday. Isolated rain showers are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning, arriving after 8 a.m. and are expected to gradually taper off after 1 p.m. Overcast skies will remain throughout the day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A few additional stray to isolated showers and storms could redevelop later this evening after 6 p.m., but the majority of our area will remain dry for Friday night football.

Friday's outlook (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are not looking too impressive with this system. Totals of 0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain are possible by the end of the day.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

A beautiful weekend is ahead for the region with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will gradually trend warmer next week, reaching the mid-70s on Monday before climbing into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.