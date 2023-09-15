Isolated showers today; Beautiful weather this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful week so far and are looking ahead to rain chances Friday. Isolated rain showers are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning, arriving after 8 a.m. and are expected to gradually taper off after 1 p.m. Overcast skies will remain throughout the day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A few additional stray to isolated showers and storms could redevelop later this evening after 6 p.m., but the majority of our area will remain dry for Friday night football.

Friday's outlook
Friday's outlook(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are not looking too impressive with this system. Totals of 0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain are possible by the end of the day.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

A beautiful weekend is ahead for the region with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will gradually trend warmer next week, reaching the mid-70s on Monday before climbing into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back up on HWY 14
Crash scene cleared on Highway 14 west in Byron
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2

Latest News

Sarah's early morning Friday forecast - 9/15/23
Sarah's early morning Friday forecast - 9/15/23
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Showers Friday
7-day forecast
Isolated showers on Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead
KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - Isolated showers on Friday