InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back up on HWY 14
Crash scene cleared on Highway 14 west in Byron
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2