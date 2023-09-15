History on the River cruise is selling out fast

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) –The Winona County Historical Society’s History on the River has a one more cruise left on September 21.

The cruise is about 90 minutes long aboard the Cal Fremling and will cruise the Mississippi River. There are two times offered for the cruise from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nicky Buck will be there to share her knowledge of the area and land stewardship through a Dakota perspective.

Cruises are $35 each for WCHS members and $45 each for the non-members. Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access spoke to organizer Jennifer Weaver Thursday about the event.

You can purchase tickets here on its website or call the History Center at 507.454.2723.

