Group of elementary school teachers create sensory path and room to promote movement and learning

It’s a walkway where students complete a variety of sensory-motor tasks.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kindergarteners and first graders at Riverside Elementary are smoothly hopping into the new school year.

A group of teachers recently created a sensory path for the Otters. It’s a walkway where students complete a variety of sensory-motor tasks.

Sensory path at Riverside
Sensory path at Riverside(KTTC)

Teachers say a lot of the time the students will complete the path in the morning to get some movement in before class.

Along with the path, staff also added a SMART room with different activities like the balance beam and bean bag toss

SMART room
SMART room(KTTC)

“Normally, in the past I think a lot of teachers have always had sure that their students are in line and very straight. They need to move. They are so energetic. This gives them an excellent outlet where they can move and not get in trouble for it and it helps get the wiggles out on the way from class to music class,” Katy Norris one of the teachers who created the path and room said.

The new room and path were made possible by a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership or SHIP grant. The goal is to support community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living.

