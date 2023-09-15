Damp and cool Friday night; Beautiful weekend ahead
Highs in the 70s this weekend
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We got some needed rainfall Friday morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts across SE MN ranged from 0.05″ to up near 0.50″ some isolated areas. Damp conditions will continue throughout the evening.
We should stay mainly dry for Friday Night Football across the region. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s throughout the games.
High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 70s with partly cloud skies. Wind will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph.
Nick
