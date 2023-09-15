Damp and cool Friday night; Beautiful weekend ahead

Highs in the 70s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We got some needed rainfall Friday morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts across SE MN ranged from 0.05″ to up near 0.50″ some isolated areas. Damp conditions will continue throughout the evening.

Football forecast
Football forecast(KTTC)

We should stay mainly dry for Friday Night Football across the region. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s throughout the games.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 70s with partly cloud skies. Wind will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back up on HWY 14
Crash scene cleared on Highway 14 west in Byron
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting

Latest News

Sarah's Friday Noon Forecast - 9/15/23
Sarah's Friday Noon Forecast - 9/15/23
Sarah's early morning Friday forecast - 9/15/23
Sarah's early morning Friday forecast - 9/15/23
Rainfall amounts
Isolated showers today; Beautiful weather this weekend
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Showers Friday