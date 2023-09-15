45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

Back up on HWY 14
Crash scene cleared on Highway 14 west in Byron
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers; Biden sending aides to help
The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.
1 person dies after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club, health officials say
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Concrete truck vs. wood bridge - bridge loses