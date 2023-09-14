Warm & beautiful Thursday; Isolated rain chances Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have been enjoying seasonably cool and comfortable conditions so far this week, however, today we are tracking a nice little warm-up for the area. Warmer air will move into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with high pressure remaining in control of the region. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Today's outlook (KTTC)

Conditions tonight will remain pleasant with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for isolated rain chances to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Friday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. A washout is not expected, but you’ll want to grab the umbrella on your way out the door. Afternoon highs will be slightly below normal in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Rain chances (KTTC)

A beautiful weekend is in store for the region with pleasant sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures are looking to climb back above average into the mid and upper 70s next week with partly to mostly sunny skies.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

