Root River Jam performed LIVE in our studio on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Root River Jam are just some of the performers scheduled to appear at the Hootenanny event at the Olmsted County History Center on September 13. They stopped by our studio Wednesday for a special performance on Midwest Access.

If you would like to know more about Root River Jam, you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.