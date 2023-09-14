Rochester Public Utilities new program saves car owners money, energy

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the increase in electric car owners, organizations are looking for ways to reduce their impact on how much they affect electrical grids.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has introduced a new time of use program that enables electric vehicle owners to save money on their car expenses while also cutting back on how much energy they consume from the grid by charging them.

The program offers a one-time $200 rebate for those that sign up, and owners can save money by charging their vehicles during non-peak hours, to cut back on the amount of energy during peak hours being consumed.

RPU introduced the program in an effort to reduce energy expenditures in the area as they looked to avoid any risk of overload during peak hours, as the program rewards its users for charging their vehicles during non-peak hours. While also help their customers save money in the process.

“They will get the $200 just for signing up for the program and when they program their car to charge overnight, they’ll pay less for electricity during those times. So, they can see some pretty good benefits, the average driver could save one hundred fifty to two hundred dollars a year, depends on how much they drive.”

RPU Energy and Environmental Advisor Josh Mason

“The customers that are signed up for it are saving like I said around $150 to $200 a year. So yeah, were seeing that when we look at the data and we look at the numbers of what customers’ bills are coming out as they are definitely saving money being on this program.”

RPU Energy and Environmental Advisor Josh Mason

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, click here, or call 507-280-1500

