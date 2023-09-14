Pet of the Week: Birdie

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week Birdie, a four-month-old female kitten joined us in our studio Wednesday.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Birdie:

What’s a golfer’s favorite bird? It’s any birdie they can find. Even if you don’t golf, I hope I will be your favorite Birdie. I’m a darling black and white tuxedo female kitten whose owner brought me and my siblings to Paws and Claws. Our mama was the family cat, but the family was concerned that their dog would hurt us. The shelter was full, so we went to a foster home. We were there longer than expected because all of us got sick. I thought the vet said it was the “chirpees,” but the good news was that it was “tweetable.” We got good medicine and lots of TLC from our foster mom, so we’re all as good as new and are ready for adoption. I might be the quietest of the group, but I love to frolic with my brothers and sister. I’m not always much of a cuddler, but when I’m tired, I do appreciate snuggle time, especially when I get my face and ears rubbed. I am very friendly and social with a great purr. If my motor stops, just touch me again and it starts right up! When you stop in at Paws and Claws, tell them that a little Birdie told them there’s a special kitten waiting for you! ME!

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.