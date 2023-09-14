Pet of the Week: Birdie

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week Birdie, a four-month-old female kitten joined us in our studio Wednesday.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Birdie:

What’s a golfer’s favorite bird? It’s any birdie they can find. Even if you don’t golf, I hope I will be your favorite Birdie. I’m a darling black and white tuxedo female kitten whose owner brought me and my siblings to Paws and Claws. Our mama was the family cat, but the family was concerned that their dog would hurt us. The shelter was full, so we went to a foster home. We were there longer than expected because all of us got sick. I thought the vet said it was the “chirpees,” but the good news was that it was “tweetable.” We got good medicine and lots of TLC from our foster mom, so we’re all as good as new and are ready for adoption. I might be the quietest of the group, but I love to frolic with my brothers and sister. I’m not always much of a cuddler, but when I’m tired, I do appreciate snuggle time, especially when I get my face and ears rubbed. I am very friendly and social with a great purr. If my motor stops, just touch me again and it starts right up! When you stop in at Paws and Claws, tell them that a little Birdie told them there’s a special kitten waiting for you! ME!

Paws and Claws

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Soldiers Field aquatic center mock up
New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Petition filed in Minnesota Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot
The Residences of Old Town Hall
Olmsted County lays out plan to turn apartments into homeless shelter
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home

Latest News

Root River Jam performed LIVE at Midwest Access
Root River Jam performed LIVE in our studio on Midwest Access
Master Gardeners Tom Bellinger and Kelly Kirkpatrick
Gardening advice from master gardeners at the Smart Garden
Root River Jam performed at our Midwest Access Studio
University of Minnesota Rochester opens new student life center
University of Minnesota - Rochester opens new student life center