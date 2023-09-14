Memorial softball tournament to honor fallen officer

FARMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) –Law enforcement officers from the Minnesota area will participate in the 3rd Annual Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday, September 16. The tournament honors the late South St. Paul Police Sergeant Cory Slifko who lost his battle with PTSD in 2019.

The softball game will take place at Stelzel Fields in Farmington. Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. with games throughout the day. The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The free event is open to all ages.

Sherrif Scott Rose and event photographer Bekka Berge were our guests Thursday for Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

To learn more about the event you can visit its Facebook Page here

