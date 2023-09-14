Isolated showers on Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hopefully everyone enjoyed the sunshine and warm temperatures on Thursday because we are tracking the chance of isolated showers and storms early Friday.

A weak cold front will move across SE MN and NE IA on Friday morning. With the increase in moisture across the region, there should be enough energy in the atmosphere for the development of isolated showers in the morning. On/off showers will be possible from 6 a.m. until the mid-afternoon across SE MN and NE IA. Rainfall amounts aren’t expected to be too impressive. Amounts will range from 0.05-0.25″ with most areas falling below a tenth of an inch.

Most of the showers should move east of the Mississippi River by the middle of the afternoon on Friday. Cloudy skies and cool temperatures will continue through the evening. High temperatures on Friday will stay below average in the upper 60s. Some drizzle will be possible on Friday evening.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 70s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s on both Saturday and Sunday. The warm weather is not over for the year though! Highs will warm back into the 80s by the middle of next week.

