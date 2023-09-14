I-90 westbound Marion Rest Area closure extended

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The westbound Marion Rest Area on I-90 closure is extended, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The extension comes as crews continue to make exterior improvements on the rest area.

The rest area is expected to reopen by September 22nd. It was originally scheduled to reopen Friday, September 15th.

The rest area is at mile marker 222, which is west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota and about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester.

The next westbound rest area after Marion is Oakland Woods Rest Area at mile marker 171 west of Austin.

