Gardening advice from master gardeners at the Smart Garden

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking for advice about your plants this fall season you may want to seek the advice of a master gardener.

Master Gardeners Kelly Kirkpatrick and Tom Bellinger gave us a tour of the Smart Garden located at 1926 College View Road East, which they helped maintain.

The Master Gardener program is available to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like more information about it, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.