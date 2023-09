BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A crash backed up Highway 14 for a time in Byron Thursday afternoon.

Authorities on scene say it was a three-car crash in the westbound lanes.

A car was stopped at a red light when a second car hit it.

All three cars were damaged. No extent to how costly the damage is. No word on injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.