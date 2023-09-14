Construction, upgrades coming to Slatterly Park in SE Rochester

SLATTERLY PARK SE ROCHESTER
SLATTERLY PARK SE ROCHESTER(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Changes are coming to southeast Rochester’s Slatterly Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department started on upgrades to the park this week.

Phase one of the project will focus on the playground.

The existing equipment and horseshow pits will be removed next week, and new playground equipment will be built in the weeks that follow.

The playground will be closed throughout construction, which is expected to last until mid-October.

Phase two of the park improvement project includes building new horseshoe pits, basketball and pickleball courts, along with sidewalks to make the park more accessible.

Construction of these facilities will happen next year once the Rochester Public Utilities Marion Road Duct Bank project is finished, which runs through Slatterly Park.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
The Residences of Old Town Hall
Olmsted County lays out plan to turn apartments into homeless shelter
Lincoln Choice Elementary School K-8 is closed Wednesday due to a watermain break. According to...
Lincoln Choice Elementary School in Rochester closed due to watermain break
(From right to left): Holly and Dan Fifield surprised by Billie Packer's grant presentation at...
The Landing Co-Founders surprised with $15,000 community grant

Latest News

Blossoms on the Prairie
A look inside Blossoms on The Prairie
Five middle and high schoolers took part in
Rochester-based team named National Coding Champions
Rochester-based team named National Coding Champions
At task force meeting
AG Ellison kicks off new “worker misclassification” task force