Construction, upgrades coming to Slatterly Park in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Changes are coming to southeast Rochester’s Slatterly Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department started on upgrades to the park this week.

Phase one of the project will focus on the playground.

The existing equipment and horseshow pits will be removed next week, and new playground equipment will be built in the weeks that follow.

The playground will be closed throughout construction, which is expected to last until mid-October.

Phase two of the park improvement project includes building new horseshoe pits, basketball and pickleball courts, along with sidewalks to make the park more accessible.

Construction of these facilities will happen next year once the Rochester Public Utilities Marion Road Duct Bank project is finished, which runs through Slatterly Park.

