The 2023 Latino Fest is happening this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Latino Fest honoring Hispanic Heritage Month will take place Saturday September 16.

The celebration will take place both inside the Historic Chateau Theater and outdoors at Peace Plaza.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be family activities and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. dance performances, food and drinks.

Event Chair Gloria Gorres-Herbeck was our guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

