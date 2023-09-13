Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Soldiers Field aquatic center mock up
New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center

Latest News

Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
Seattle cop remarks on woman struck by another officer
Community expressed concerns over medical billing.
Community voices concerns over medical billing to Minnesota Attorney General
The Residences of Old Town Hall
Olmsted County lays out plan to turn apartments into homeless shelter
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead