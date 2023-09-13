SEMR raises record amount of money for local non profit

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southeast Minnesota Realtors earned a record setting amount of donations to support a local cause after their annual golf tournament a few weeks ago.

Earlier Wednesday, SEMR donated more than $30,000 to Family Promise Rochester. It’s an organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness throughout the area.

This was the largest donation made by SEMR towards Family Promise which plans on using this donation to help cover the costs of a new location to continue their mission.

“Being that we are very small, it helps bring awareness to the community of who we are and what we do, and we’re looking to move to a different property in the near future. Which will be able to help more families which will be eight to twelve families. So, we will need to expand our operating costs, so that money will be well used at our new space.”

Family Promise Rochester Executive Director Erin Sinnwell

If you’re interested in learning more about Family Promise and their mission, click here.

