Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for your help identifying the suspect in a shooting incident that took place at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Sept. 2.

Three shots were fired at the fairgrounds at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 2. Multiple people were present, but no injuries were reported.

RPD is asking if you recognize the person pictured, do not approach them and contact Detective Manuel Matos at (507) 993-1280 or mmatos@rochestermn.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this crime.

