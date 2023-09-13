Rochester celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From September 11 to September 17, organizations and legislators across the country are recognizing the hard work of Direct Support Professionals (DSP), providing aid to individuals with disabilities.

Some of these workers were honored Tuesday at the Possibilities Center in Rochester by local and state lawmakers and representatives.

“Each and every one of our direct support professionals are hero’s, really,” said Cindy Ostrowski, Hiawatha Homes Chief Executive Officer. “One of the speakers spoke about working through the pandemic, and that was very challenging, but we had so many dedicated staff working day and night to support people keeping them healthy and safe.”

Senator Liz Boldon and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton were also in attendance for the celebration to honor and give recognition to these individuals, urging their fellow citizens to join them as well.

