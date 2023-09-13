Quiet, sunny conditions today; Warming up tomorrow

The next chance of rain comes through on Friday
Nice and cool for today, but warming up tomorrow. Next chance of rain is on Friday.
By David Burgett
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quite a chilly morning here for all of us here in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Temperatures around the region were in the mid to lower 40s and in some places even saw the upper 30s. Counties towards the west of the viewing area did experience some foggy conditions with limited visibility in the early hours. The fog will subside throughout the later hours of the morning and conditions are set to be quite nice and comfortable today. Clouds may build into the forecast in the later hours of the morning, but will subside as the day gets going. You can expect a lot of sunshine in today’s forecast with temperatures getting into the mid-60s across much of the area. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures reaching into the mid to low 40s again.

Hourly Today
Hourly Today(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be quite similar to our weather today with a lot of sunshine in the forecast; however, the temperatures tomorrow will be much warmer than today. The high temperatures tomorrow will be into the mid-70s with the help of southern winds at 10 mph. After Thursday temperatures will be around the average for the middle of September with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Our next weather maker will be a low-pressure system sitting off in the west in Montanna that will be coming into our region on Friday morning. The cold front that will pass through our area should bring isolated showers into the mid-morning hours into the afternoon and may last through parts of the evening in some areas. There is a possibility of the development of thunderstorms with the system too.

Next Rain Chance
Next Rain Chance(KTTC)

Fall-like weather is here to stay for the rest of this week, apart from Friday’s rain, with a lot of sunshine in the forecast. Enjoy the nice weather and stay dry on Friday!

Seven Day Forecast
Seven Day Forecast(KTTC)

