MN DPS arrests more than 1,100 drivers during Labor Day DWI campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – 1,140 drivers were arrested for driving impaired during a Labor Day enforcement campaign across Minnesota.

The Department of Public Safety released their statistics from the impaired driving campaign Wednesday. 1,140 drivers were arrested for driving impaired, 125 driver were cited for violating Minnesota’s Move Over Law. 267 law enforcement agencies across the state participated. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

DPS said law enforcement across the state arrested 19,035 drivers for DWI so far in 2023 compared with 18,223 this time last year (as of Sept. 11).

DPS also shared some other statistics from the campaign.

Highest BAC (blood alcohol content):

Nobles County Sheriff’s Office (0.44)

St. Paul Police Department (0.43)

Faribault Police Department (0.41)

Anoka Police Department (0.39)

Crosby Police Department (0.377)

DWI arrests by agency

In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most DWI arrests during the campaign included:

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2500 (Golden Valley): 84

St. Paul Police Department: 42

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2400 (Oakdale): 33

Shakopee Police Department: 18

Carver County Sheriff’s Office: 16

In greater Minnesota, agencies with the most arrests included:

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2700 (Duluth): 23

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2600 (St. Cloud): 22

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office: 23

Mankato Department of Public Safety Police: 20

Wright County Sheriff’s Office: 20

View the complete list of participating agencies and BAC.

