A look inside Blossoms on The Prairie

Blossoms on the Prairie
Blossoms on the Prairie(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – Things are blooming in Blooming Prairie. Owner of Blossoms on the Prairie, Nicole Kruger, comes from a long line of farmers and grows her own flowers to create unique Victorian-style bouquets.

Nicole’s grandma taught her how to garden when she was young and has been doing it ever since.

This year, Kruger says growing season was tough with the drought, but some flowers were still able to come up. Additionally, she also grows heirloom vegetables. All of the produce and plants are grown without any pesticides.

“I started out with just playing with leftovers that I had last year, and I had a lot of fun doing it. I offered bouquet subscriptions this year. I make pretty much what I would like, and the response has been really positive,” she said.

Although Nicole is no longer selling for this year, next year she’s hoping for more rain for an even bigger harvest, adding in some exotic tulips.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Soldiers Field aquatic center mock up
New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Petition filed in Minnesota Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Residences at Old Town Hall
Olmsted County to discuss turning apartment building into shelter for those experiencing homelessness

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools
Lincoln Choice Elementary School in Rochester closed due to watermain break
Recovery is Happening
MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit provides road to recovery from addiction
Byron girls soccer honors cancer survivor
Byron girls’ soccer honors cancer survivor
Rochester celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week
Rochester celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week