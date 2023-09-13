A look inside Blossoms on The Prairie

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – Things are blooming in Blooming Prairie. Owner of Blossoms on the Prairie, Nicole Kruger, comes from a long line of farmers and grows her own flowers to create unique Victorian-style bouquets.

Nicole’s grandma taught her how to garden when she was young and has been doing it ever since.

This year, Kruger says growing season was tough with the drought, but some flowers were still able to come up. Additionally, she also grows heirloom vegetables. All of the produce and plants are grown without any pesticides.

“I started out with just playing with leftovers that I had last year, and I had a lot of fun doing it. I offered bouquet subscriptions this year. I make pretty much what I would like, and the response has been really positive,” she said.

Although Nicole is no longer selling for this year, next year she’s hoping for more rain for an even bigger harvest, adding in some exotic tulips.

