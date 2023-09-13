Lincoln Choice Elementary School in Rochester closed due to watermain break

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lincoln Choice Elementary School K-8 is closed Wednesday due to a watermain break.

According to Rochester Public Schools, there’s an anticipated lack of access to water for the majority of the day.

RPS is asking parents and caregivers of students in SACC to pick up their students as soon as possible.

No word on when the building is opening back up.

