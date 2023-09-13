The Landing Co-Founders surprised with $15,000 community grant

(From right to left): Holly and Dan Fifield surprised by Billie Packer's grant presentation at...
(From right to left): Holly and Dan Fifield surprised by Billie Packer's grant presentation at Taco Jed(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affinity Plus in Rochester surprised the co-founders of The Landing MN with a $15,000 community grant.

This surprise event was hosted Wednesday at noon in Taco Jed.

Affinity Plus’s Rochester Branch Manager says the Landing MN does amazing work in the community, supporting the unhoused.

She says it was the highlight of her year to see their surprised reactions.

“I really don’t know what to say besides I am totally speechless about the whole thing. They got us good.”

The Landing MN Co-Founder Dan Fifield

“It was just really neat to see them surprised. They do so many wonderful things for other people. Sometimes, it’s nice just to see that back.”

Affinity Plus Rochester Branch Manager Billie Packer

The Landing is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 that provides support for those experiencing homelessness.

“It is so meaningful, because it tells us that not only do they support us, not just Dan and I, not just our organization, but what we do, what we stand for, how and why we do what we do serving the members of our community that are experiencing homeless with grace, kindness, and respect. And that that’s valued enough for them to want to contribute this wonderful grant to our cause is just overwhelming.”

The Landing MN Co-Founder Holly Fifield

