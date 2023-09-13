Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ season is over. There’s also some doubt as to whether his career might be, too.

Well, not in the mind of New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” the coach said Wednesday. “I mean, I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space, things that he needs to deal with.

“That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

But it will surely be a conversation to be had with the 39-year-old quarterback, who tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

Rodgers is facing a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury. He turns 40 in December and had considered retirement before coming out of a self-reflective darkness retreat in February and saying he intended to continue to play — and wanted it to be with the Jets.

His trade to New York from Green Bay in April raised expectations for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 years, to the point there were high hopes for a run at a Super Bowl. Now, Rodgers won’t be able to contribute on the field the rest of this season, but the Jets hope he’ll still help the team end its postseason drought by staying connected to his teammates and coaches.

“It’s important for him, his mental health and healing,” Saleh said. “But his presence, his words, his verbiage, like I’ve said, he’s as much a football coach as he is a player. And just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership, I think anybody would want that.”

The Jets are turning back to Zach Wilson to replace Rodgers after the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft struggled mightily during his first two seasons — prompting New York to pursue a franchise-lifting signal caller.

Saleh and the Jets insist Wilson has improved since last season, and in large part because of his time the past several months with Rodgers.

“He’s got a lot of self confidence right now,” Saleh said of Wilson. “The easy stuff doesn’t look hard anymore. I mean, he gets back there and he does the fundamental things so well. His footwork is unbelievable.”

Wilson was shaky at times when he replaced Rodgers, finishing 14 of 21 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But he’ll get a week of practices — although it’s a bit of a short week after the Monday night game — to take the snaps as the starter and prepare to face the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.

And the Jets aren’t necessarily expecting him to be a Rodgers replica.

“Nobody does,” Saleh said. “He just needs to be him. Nobody needs to think they need to go all-world now. You just need to be yourself. Just trust that yourself is good enough.”

As for his overall message to his players, who have to deal with trying to move forward after losing Rodgers, Saleh said there really isn’t much more to say.

“Nobody cares that you’ve lost a player,” Saleh said. “And at the end of the day, Sunday’s coming and we’ve got to put our best foot forward and do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to be successful. That’s the harsh part of the business, but I think guys understand that.”

NOTES: S Jordan Whitehead was selected the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-interception performance against the Bills. ... Rookie WR Xavier Gipson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime won the game for New York. ... CB Brandin Echols is back from his one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. ... Saleh said DE Carl Lawson (back) should play Sunday after being inactive against the Bills.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Soldiers Field aquatic center mock up
New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Petition filed in Minnesota Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Residences at Old Town Hall
Olmsted County to discuss turning apartment building into shelter for those experiencing homelessness

Latest News

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023