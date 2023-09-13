Hootenanny at the History Center is back

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hootenanny is back at the History Center of Olmsted County located at 1195 West Circle Drive SW here in Rochester. Saturday September 16 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can expect a day of music, food and activities for the kids. Tickets are $15 for adults and free to kids under 12.

Event Coordinator Ashley Evans dropped by Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

You can also reach the Hootenanny event site here.

