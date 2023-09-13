Community voices concerns over medical billing to Minnesota Attorney General

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It seems most people have received an intimidating medical bill in their life. Now, Attorney General Keith Ellison is hosting public listening sessions on medical billing in Rochester.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it has long been concerned with medical billing and has acted for years to protect Minnesotans from abusive and deceptive practices.

Since 2005, the office has worked towards what is known as the Hospital Agreement. It provides protection to Minnesotans who receive healthcare services at Minnesota hospitals by protecting patients from abusive, harassing, and deceptive practices when hospitals seek to collect medical debt.

Ellison and his team had the listening session at RCTC. Many community members and health care workers came to share their concerns and experiences regarding medical billing.

“We were all on the front lines of this pandemic, and there wasn’t one time that we worried about whether people were going to be able to pay the bill. All we were worried about, the doctors and nurses were worried about, was saving as many lives as we could and so this is a front to our professions to think that, all of sudden, somebody’s healthcare, they think they can come into the doctor’s office, and they can’t anymore and so what do we do? We just wait for when they do come in through the emergency room and ICU,” said Mary Turner with the Minnesota Nursing Association.

In December 2022, the Attorney General’s Office announced an investigation into Mayo Clinic over medical billing allegations reported by local media. This investigation is ongoing.

