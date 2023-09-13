Byron girls’ soccer honors cancer survivor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Five years ago Christian Bos was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now, he’s been cancer free for two years, and his is community honoring his long-fought battle.

The Byron high school girls’ soccer team celebrated both Christian as well other childhood cancer survivors.

“It’s a small community so when we heard about what was going on we really wanted to plan this night to show how we could support him, and we wanted to raise awareness to the cause, because there is so many families affected, and we just wanted to dedicate this night’s game to them,” said Marissa Ellavsky, Byron girls’ varsity soccer captain.

Tuesday night was the second time the school district honored Christian and his family for his journey, and each time has meant so much to them.

“Extremely honored extremely special, we did this two years ago and the fact that the girls now want to do this again was extremely special, and especially they were willing to support leukemia and lymphoma society and their efforts to fight pediatric blood cancer is just fantastic,” Christian’s father Martijn Bos.

This event was a success for raising awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, as Christian’s family looks to raise funds for the organization. This is not the only effort they are taking to continue their support for those who have faced the same battles they once did.

“The Leukemia and Lymphoma society has invited me, as one of the exclusive riders, for a new bike ride for them this fall, and I will be one of fifty riders nationwide to raise funds for this campaign and this specific organization.”

