Beautiful weather Thursday; Isolated showers on Friday

Sunny skies return for the weekend
7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures were a little chilly on Wednesday morning. Low temperatures dropped into the low 40s and upper 30s early Wednesday morning. We were able to rebound during the afternoon with temperatures back into the lower 70s. Highs on Thursday could be above seasonal averages!

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind will be out of the south around 5-15 mph. The strong wind out of the south will help warm temperatures above seasonal averages.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

A weak frontal boundary will move across the region on Friday which will bring the chance of a few isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.25″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Dry conditions return for the upcoming weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures return for the weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the lower 70s Saturday through Monday. We could see a surge of warm air moving into the upper Midwest by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Nick

