Singer Cole Allen joins us on Midwest Access

Rock and blues musician Cole Allen
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Contemporary blues and rock musician Cole Allen was our guest on Midwest Access Tuesday where he performed LIVE at McQuillan Fields in Rochester.

Allen burst onto the Twin Cities music scene with his trio, the Cole Allen Band, and quickly made a name for himself as a promising young guitarist here in the Midwest. The Cole Allen Band toured extensively, and notably opened for Bret Michaels, LA Guns, The Charlie Daniels Band, Bobby Rush, Becky Barksdale, Frank Hannon of Tesla, Corey Stevens, and The Godfather of British Blues: John Mayall.

If you would like to know more about the Cole Allen Band, you can check out the website here.

