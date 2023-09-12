ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We managed a few rain showers across the area today, and that sure was a welcomed sight! Unfortunately, the rain amounts didn’t amount to much, only 0.02″ at the Rochester International. Overnight, conditions will be dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be chilly, falling back into the low 40s with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

One more seasonably cool day is in store Wednesday before seasonal temperatures return later this week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Warmer air pushes into the region on Thursday, which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 70s. Mainly sunny skies are expected with light south winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will gradually cool back to more seasonal levels in the low 70s for Friday and the weekend with widespread sunshine.

Rain chances will continue to remain very limited for our area this week. Our next best chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

