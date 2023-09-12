Rochester Kickball Tournament is back

Team KTTC at the Kickball Tournament in Rochester
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Kickball Tournament returned Tuesday September 12. Business leaders were on hand at McQuillan Fields located at 1655 Marion Rd. SE. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is promoted as an opportunity for the Chamber members and their staff to get out of the office to enjoy a fun day of networking, building relations and bonding as a team, all while playing a friendly game of kickball.

Midwest Access was LIVE during the event for all the activities.

If you want to learn more about the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce events, you can check out its website here.

