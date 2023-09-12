Push for affordable housing continues, Rochester city leaders give update.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affordable housing in a growing city like Rochester continues to be an issue for local leaders. Rochester city council hosted a study session Monday to get a clearer picture of what is happening in the community.

City leaders said there are many factors as to why Rochester is experiencing a slow growth in occupied housing and it has to do with labor and material costs, but the city is also looking at ways to incentivize investing in Rochester.

“The housing coalition strategic plan, number three housing for those earning less than 50% of the area median income. I just do not see this happening at all,” Council Member Kelly Kirkpatrick stated. “How much progress are we making on that? Is it still a third goal or does it need to be bumped to the top? Is it just not anything we are going to see as a reality due to the labor and materials issues?”

Many questions were raised at Monday’s meeting about what the city is doing to ease this issue.

Manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services Taryn Edens explained the city will offer incentives for developers to build owner and renter-occupied housing in return for community land trust, zoning flexibilities, and tax increment financing.

“The city did invest $150,000 of funds in first homes which is our local community land trust,which way we can positively impact affordable home ownership in our community,” Edens said.

More than 500 affordable housing units opened their doors during the summer of 2023. Council Member Patrick Keane explained he wants the focus to be on entry level home buyers.

“I want to kind of guard against taking our city resources and basically building market rate houses for people that should be paying their own market rate housing,” Keane said.

Next steps for the city include an economic vitality fund with a price tag of $50 million to create housing for middle to low-income residents and preservation of existing affordable housing.

City leaders said the issues of obtaining affordable housing highlights the need for an intervention.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.