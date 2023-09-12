Pop-Up Comedy show celebrates the end of summer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Townies Grill’d Philly Subs in Rocester is ready to bring you a lineup of comedians for their End of Summer Bash happening Saturday, September 16. The comedy show begins at 7 p.m. at 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW and tickets are $9.
Headliner comedian K Jay and Townies owner Cody Livingood were guests on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the show.
If you would like to more information about the pop-up show you can click here.
