Pop-Up Comedy show celebrates the end of summer

Townies Pop-Up Comedy Show Sept. 16
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Townies Grill’d Philly Subs in Rocester is ready to bring you a lineup of comedians for their End of Summer Bash happening Saturday, September 16. The comedy show begins at 7 p.m. at 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW and tickets are $9.

Headliner comedian K Jay and Townies owner Cody Livingood were guests on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the show.

If you would like to more information about the pop-up show you can click here.

