Petition filed in Minnesota Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A petition was filed in the Minnesota Supreme Court Tuesday arguing former President Donald Trump should be left off the ballot in the state of Minnesota.

The filing was made by Free Speech for People, an organization based out of Massachusetts that claims to be non-partisan on a national level, through the Lockridge Grindal Nauen attorney’s office in Minneapolis.

The filing argues the former president is constitutionally ineligible under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

That section of the Constitution states:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America

This argument is being made based on the events of January 6, 2021.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (DFL) has already said he has no legal authority to investigate or make a decision of a candidate’s eligibility, but will respect what decisions are made in court.

Click here to read the full filing in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

