Parking spaces for Luke Bryan benefits students

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) –Dover-Eyota students will be raising funds for their international trip to Spain in 2025. The school plans on selling parking spaces at Dover-Eyota Elementary School for the upcoming Luke Bryan concert on September 23. Parking spaces are $20, and all proceeds go to the students.

Dover-Eyota is located about 1.5 miles from the Luke Bryan venue at 27 Knowledge Rd SE. Parking is open at 1 p.m. Rachel Thoma is the Spanish teacher at Dover-Eyota Middle and High School and was our guest on Midwest Access with some of her students to talk more about the fundraiser.

If you would like more information about the fundraiser, you can reach out to Thoma here.

