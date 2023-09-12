New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As a part of the $22 million dollar investment being made in new features and improvements at Soldiers Field Memorial Park, work will commence September 18, 2023 on the Southwest Trail where the existing trail from 6th Avenue to Memorial Parkway will be reconstructed, and a new trail constructed between Memorial Parkway and 12th Street. During this time, the bike and pedestrian trail connecting 6th Avenue SW to Memorial Parkway will temporarily close. However, other existing sidewalks in the area will be available. This project will continue through Spring 2024.

New Soldiers Field Aquatic Center mock up (KTTC)

Storm sewer construction also begins this week and will last around eight weeks, weather pending. Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course green #4 and tee #5 will be briefly impacted. A temporary green and tee will be set up, allowing the full course to remain playable this fall. Green #4 and tee #5 will be reconstructed based on the new plan developed as a part of the project.

The project is funded by Federal grants ($5 million), State grants ($250k), Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency ($10 million) and the local park referendum ($7 million). There are both new and improved amenities, including:

- New aquatics area with

Lazy river

Three waterslides

50-meter lap pool

Renovated bath house

Shallow pool and splash pad with play features

- Expanded inclusive playground area and shelter at Roy Sutherland Park (east side)

- New nature play area with shelter on the west side

- Two new basketball courts

Splash pad (KTTC)

Construction updates:

River Walk Paving: Paving of the river walk is in progress, greatly improving the resident and visitor experience. While there is fencing around the East Playground area, the playground remains open.

West Playground Expansion: The removal of the curb along the west playground is complete, paving the way for an expanded parking area as part of ongoing improvements.

Aquatics Upgrade: The project has reached a significant milestone with the first concrete pour.

Save the Date! The community is invited to attend the Big Dig event on October 7, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. This free-to-attend family-friendly event will provide opportunities to learn all about the new Soldiers Field Park amenities, the construction timeline and provide hands-on activities for all ages. More details will be provided by Rochester Local, Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester in the coming weeks.

The community is encouraged to look for more updates as the Soldiers Field Memorial Project continues. Those updates can be found here and on City related social media accounts.

