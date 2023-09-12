Mason City Police respond to shots fired incident

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Law enforcement responded to a shots fired call in Mason City Tuesday afternoon.

Mason City Police responded to the area of East State Street and Ohio Avenue at 12:49 p.m.

Police identified a home in the 10 block of North Ohio Avenue as where the shooting happened but were not able to reach anyone inside.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group carried out a search warrant and found no one inside was hurt.

During this response, Mason City Community School District officials staffed street barricades to protect students from wandering into harms’ way.

One person was arrested for Interference with Official Acts.

The incident remains under investigation.

