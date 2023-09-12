Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County

(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 23-year-old man died after crashing his dirt bike in Wabasha County Saturday.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call at 1:10 p.m. Saturday about an accident at Meadow Valley Motocross Track in Millville.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Austin Kristiansen of Lecenter. Authorities said he crashed his dirt bike and died from his injuries.

Lake City Fire, Lake City Ambulance and Mayo One assisted.

