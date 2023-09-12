InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Soldiers Field aquatic center mock up
New images show first look at new Soldiers Field Aquatic Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Petition filed in Minnesota Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot