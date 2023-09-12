Happy birthday to Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On September 12, 2023, KTTC launched a new lifestyle show called Midwest Access. The show was designed to give KTTC viewers a look at community events, cooking tips, LIVE music, where to take vacations and so much more. Kamie Roesler takes a look back on some of the highlights of the show.

Kamie has hosted and produced the show since its inception and has been the driving force behind its success.

If you have guests or show ideas you would like featured on Midwest Access you can click here and scroll down to the bottom of the web page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor

Latest News

Midwest Access Celebrates 1 Year
Rock and blues musician Cole Allen
Singer Cole Allen joins us on Midwest Access
Singer Cole Allen performs on Midwest Access
Team KTTC at the Kickball Tournament in Rochester
Rochester Kickball Tournament is back