Former Vice Pres. Pence to visit NE Iowa Tuesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Former Vice President and current GOP Presidential candidate Mike Pence will be in several northeast Iowa cities on Tuesday, September 11.

He plans to hold meet and greet events to speak with residents and voters.

His first visit will be at the Family Table restaurant in Decorah at 9:30 a.m.

He’ll then travel to WW Homestead Dairy Waukon at 11:15 a.m.

The former VP will wrap up his northeast Iowa visit in New Hampton at Klunder’s Kafe at 1:15 p.m.

Pence will be traveling to other cities in Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a look at his event schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

Latest News

Push for affordable housing continues, Rochester city leaders give update.
Push for affordable housing continues, Rochester city leaders give update
Downtown Detail in Rochester
It’s all about the details for a local car wash in Rochester
The City of Duluth's drinking water is sourced from Lake Superior rather than groundwater.
Dry conditions continue to worsen in Minnesota
Rochester selected to host Minnesota tourism conference
Rochester selected to host Minnesota tourism conference