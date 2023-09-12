Dry conditions continue to worsen in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With fall right around the corner, Minnesota continues to face drought conditions across much of the state. Last week, several counties in northeast Minnesota were upgraded to “Exceptional Drought” on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“It’s been pretty dry here in the state since about mid-May. This is our third consecutive drought here in Minnesota in as many years,” said Luigi Romolo, a climatologist with the Minnesota DNR.

Romolo referenced the notably bad drought season between 2020 and 2021. While the state hasn’t quite reached the same level of drought, 2023 has been worse than 2022.

“We had a really bad drought in 2021 and another drought in 2022 that we kind of got out of last spring when we had all that snow melt,” he said.

Romolo explained that different parts of the state are at different levels of drought, and some areas are significantly worse off than others.

“We’re seeing areas that are anywhere from six to eight to 10 inches below normal. And you know, that’s a big chunk of the yearly amount of precipitation that these areas receive,” he said.

The dry conditions have caused the DNR to implement certain measures in hopes of staving off some of the bad weather.

“The statewide drought plan that we have has specific actions that we take at various levels of drought, said Randall Doneen with the Minnesota DNR.

Doneen explained there are a few different phases to the state’s drought plan. The first is the drought watch phase.

“[That’s ] where we’re just keeping an eye on it, you know, and monitoring,” he said.

After that comes the drought warning phase, which is a bit more involved.

“We convene the Drought Task Force to ensure coordinated responses to the drought and we notify public water suppliers within the watersheds that are in that to begin implementing water demand reductions,” he said.

Doneen noted that large parts of the state fall under the drought warning phase right now.

He noted that regardless of specific conditions, it’s always best to practice water conservation.

“Water conservation is the main thing for the individuals to implement. I mean, fixing water leaks is a big one, [and] you know, limiting your residential irrigation,” he said.

The DNR says it can be tricky to forecast droughts in the long term.

