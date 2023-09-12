Dodge County Board of Commissioners approves ordinance to ban cannabis use in public

Dodge County Board of Commissioners approves ordinance to ban cannabis use in public
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning on an interim ordinance to prohibit cannabis use in public places.

As of August 1, cannabis products have been legal for U.S. citizens to use in Minnesota. Even though state law gives permission, the community of Dodge County does not agree with it being legal to use in public places -- especially in front of children.

“We believe as a county that we need to do some more studies. We are looking for some amount of policies from the state, and the state doesn’t really have those yet. So, it’s kinda the cart before the horse with the cannabis program.”

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose

The Dodge County Board of Commissioners has adopted an interim ordinance to prohibit cannabis use in public. The public hearing did not have any disagreements.

“Ours is a pretty conservative community. And really the one topic that has come up for me is the concern that people have about marijuana use in public places.”

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose

The commissioners approved this interim ordinance on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

“I know a lot of the cities are looking at that for ordinances. There are businesses that don’t want it at their businesses, even bars and liquor establishments who aren’t interested in having that there.”

