Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
The death toll is expected to be in the thousands after flooding in Libya. (Source: LIBYAN RED...
STILLS: Scenes from deadly floods in Libya
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice Pres. Pence to visit NE Iowa Tuesday