Athlete of the Week - Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander Football

LEROY, Minn. (KTTC) – “Carter, he had one off a post. Ryder had three from the tight end spot, and then Talon had one on the fade.”

LeRoy-Ostrander’s junior quarterback, Camden Hungerholt, threw five touchdown passes last week, recalling them with ease. He also ran for three himself, but spread the credit to everyone on offense.

“I can’t get that stats if my receivers don’t make those plays, my line doesn’t block for me,” said Hungerholt.

He knew early the offense would roll against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

“First play of the game when I broke off like thirty yards. We had great blocks. My receivers blocked well downfield. I knew we were kind of going to be able to run our offense well that night,” added Hungerholt.

He also ripped off 283 rushing yards. For Coach, he sees one trait on and off the field that defines his starting quarterback.

“He is a very hard worker. That really shows who he is,” mentioned head coach, Trevor Carrier. “He works hard in the weight room and in school. I think he’s top of the class in class as well... He knows our scheme through and through. He’s a very smart player, but he can beat you with his arm, and he can beat you with his legs. That’s a true dual-threat for us.”

488 all-purpose yards, responsible for eight of the Cardinals’ nine touchdowns. A leading performance for Southeastern Minnesota football.

“This won’t get to Cam’s head at all. He’s excited to play. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He always finds a reason to play hard,” followed Carrier.

“It’s awesome to have the top spot, and there was a lot of good performances. For mine to be the best, that’s pretty special,” ended Hungerholt.

LeRoy-Ostrander (2-0) heads to Houston (3-0) Friday for an undefeated showdown.

